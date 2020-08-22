Buhari rejoices with veteran journalist, Femi Kusa at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2020 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with veteran journalist, media trainer and consultant, John Olufemi Kusa, on his 70th birthday on Aug. 23.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari congratulated the foremost editor and writer for choosing a career that best expresses his talent.

According to the president, the awareness that Kusa brings to Nigerians through his years of working in newsrooms and writing, will continue to be appreciated.

He noted that Kusa’s wise counsels to leaders, more recently on broad health issues, have influenced review of strategies and policies, with more focus on home grown options for treatment of infirmities and ailments.

President Buhari extolled the former Editor of The Guardian for his passionate and courageous contributions to the development of the health sector.

He said Kusa had been consistently putting the spotlight on efficacy of traditional and alternative medicine and practitioners until they gained formal recognition by the Federal Government and inclusion in the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Buhari affirmed that Kusa’s willingness to share knowledge and experience with upcoming journalists and writers deserves commendation.

He urged him to take pride in many people he had inspired and mentored, who have played key roles in the country as legislators, chief executives, media entrepreneurs and advisers.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen the renowned writer for greater service to the nation and humanity.

