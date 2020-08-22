Big Dreams Nigeria talent show for youths premieres in FCT

By Joshua Olomu

Abuja, Aug. 22, 2020 (NAN) Big Dreams Nigeria, a reality show geared toward discovering and developing young talents in acting and music, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Media men reports that budding talents selected from across the country were unveiled on Friday night as contestants for the maiden edition of the show.

Kingsley Amafibe, CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and Principal Executive of the Big Dreams project, told NAN on the sidelines of the event that contestants were selected from a nationwide audition held at the beginning of the year.

He explained that the initiative was to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry.

Amafibe added that during the five-week period, the selected housemates would be mentored and trained by professional filmmakers, musicians and other stakeholders.

He said movies and music produced by them would be premiered at the end of the period.

“The reality show is aimed at building the next generation of talented Nigerians in the areas of music and acting.

“Contestants will be reduced on a weekly eviction process until the last two persons are announced winners on Sept. 28 and will be given cash prizes, landed properties and top movie roles among other rewards.

“The house will have two in-house music producers who will be directing and producing songs and sounds respectively for contestants who are talented in the music art.

“Other contestants would be on a movie project and a book entitled, “Virtue,” will be developed to review the nature and development of girl child education in Africa,” he said.

He also said housemates in the talent show would feature in the new movie alongside Nollywod stars Nonso Diobi, Chyke Chuks, Francis Duru, Empress Njamah and Akpororo among others.

Amafibe pledged that organisers would ensure that the initiative was in tandem with the “new normal” reality occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The housemates, he said, were earlier quarantined in preparation for the premiere and commencement of the contest.

“Big Dreams organisers have assured Nigerians and the government that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures for COVID-19 pandemic have been put in place and would be followed throughout the show,” he said.

He said the show would be aired for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians on AIT, Arise TV, Aso TV as well as on social media handles.

Some of the contestants, who spoke with NAN, expressed their readiness to participate in the show and thanked the organisers for offering them the platform.

