Bello signs university, hospital bills into law

By Kola Adeyemi

Lokoja, Aug. 22, 2020 Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has signed into law two bills for the establishment of two facilities – Confluence University of Science and Technonology, Osara, and the Central Refererral Hospital, Okene.

A statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja said that the governor signed the two bills on Aug. 21.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onogu Mohammed, who signed the statement, quoted the governor as saying that the establishment of the university was to provide technical manpower for the state and the country at large.

Bello said that the move would also reduce unemployment as the students of the university are expected to become self-employed and employers of labour upon graduation .

According to him, the proposed Central Refferal Hospital is aimed at providing quality healthcare services to the people at affordable cost.

He promised to commit the needed resources and funds s to ensure the completion of the projects before the end of his tenure in office.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Mr Mathew Kolawole, said that the two projects, when completed, would add value to the lives of the people.

He commended members of the house of assembly for their timely, meticulous consideration and passage of the bills.

Kolawole also lauded Bello for his speedy assent to the bills which, he said, would positively impact on the education and health sectors.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN), Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Jamiu Asuku, and the Commissioner for health, Dr Saka Audu. (

