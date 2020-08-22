Analysts see sustained upward pressure for August inflation rate as Nigeria’s Net FX Inflow Spikes USD6.43 billion

In the just concluded week, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that annual inflation rate maintained its upward trend as it rose further to 12.82% in the month of July (higher than 12.56% in June) in line with our expectations.

The higher inflation rate was

chiefly due to a spike in the food prices given the ongoing planting season and insecurity challenges in some part of the country.

Specifically, annual food inflation rose to 15.48% in July from 15.18% printed in June.

Also, monthly food inflation jumped to 1.52% in July (from 1.48% in June) as prices of bread, cereals, potatoes, yam and meats, amongst others, increased.

Similarly, we saw imported food index expand to 16.35% (higher than 16.31% in June) – as Naira further depreciated against the USD at the Interbank, Bureau de Change and the parallel markets.

Specifically, two months moving average foreign exchange rates rose y-o-y by 3.47%, 15.74% and 28.40% to N381/USD, N414.81/USD and N463.50/USD at the respective market segments in July 2020.

However, Core inflation rate moderated to 10.10% (from 10.13% in June) despite the increases recorded in clothing and foot wear (+0.90%), transportation costs (+0.37%) and housing and energy (+0.11%).

Also, on a monthly basis, core inflation slowed to 0.75% (from 0.86% in June).

Meanwhile, urban and rural inflation rates rose to 13.40% and 12.28% (higher than 13.18% and 11.99%) respectively.

In another development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its recently released monthly economic report for April 2020 showed that Nigeria’s foreign exchange (forex) inflow tanked by 25% to USD9.72 billion in April, from USD12.15 billion in March.

According to CBN, the sharp decline in forex inflow was due to the lower crude oil revenue as the price of crude per barrel plummeted to USD14.30 in April from USD32.30 in March given the weak global crude oil demand amid lockdown of most economies due to COVID-19 pandemic fears.

On the other hand, forex outflow from CBN fell by 55.1% to USD3.29 billion in April, from USD7.32 billion in March. CBN noted that the moderation was driven, chiefly, by the 69.3% decline in interbank utilisation.

Also, CBN stated that it substantially reduced funding at the I&E FX Window and withdrew intervention at the Bureau de Change (BDC) window in the month of April 2020.

Following the decline in interbank utilisation, the significant funding reduction at the I&E FX Window and the non-intervention in the BDC market, CBN printed a net inflow of USD6.43 billion in April, higher than the USD5.63 billion net forex inflow recorded in March 2020.

On the foreign scene, the US crude oil input to refineries moderated week-on-week by 1.16% to 14.49 mb/d as at August 14, 2020 (and lower by 18.14% to 17.70 mb/d printed in August 16, 2019).

However, as the U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) fell w-o-w by 0.32% to 512.45 million barrels (but higher by 17.05% from 437.78 million barrels as at August 16, 2019), WTI crude price rose w-o-w by 1.37% to USD42.82 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Europe’s Brent crude rose by 0.22% to USD45.06 a barrel; however, Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude moderated by 1.29% to USD44.05 a barrel as at Thursday, August 20, 2020.

We expect sustained upward pressure on the inflation rate in August as the ongoing planting season would have a northward effect on food prices going forward.

Meanwhile, we note that the increased net forex inflow into Nigerian economy in April 2020 may not be sustained going forward as the gradual reactivation of local economic activities, especially reopening of international flight, and possible reintroduction of the sale of foreign currency to BDC in order to supress further depreciation of the Naira against the USD would increase the need for forex.

