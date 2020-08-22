Akeredolu lauds LG poll, expects better turnout in governorship election

By Segun Giwa

Owo (Ondo State), Aug. 22, 2020 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday commended the conduct of the local government poll, describing the exercise as a huge success.

Naija247news reports that Akeredolu voted at 10. 44 am in his Ward 5, Unit 6 Polling Uniit in Ijebu, Owo Local Government Area.

Akeredolu, who was accompanied by his wife, Betty, described the turnout for the election as impressive, adding that the turnout for the governorship election would even be better.

According to the governor, the local government remains the most important tier because it is the closest to the people and will ensure better delivery of the dividends of democracy.

He also noted that the electorate complied with the COVID-19 regulations in areas where he monitored, urging them to vote and return to their houses.

“It is imperative by the constitution that we have democratically elected government at all levels.

” What we are doing is not extraordinary, but it is constitutional and I am one of those that want it.

” By the grace of God, we pray we will come back and these set of elected chairmen and councillors will be the first that will spend their three years completely.

“I have made my case for local government autonomy; since I came in, I have not touched local government money, they do their meetings and share their money,” he said.

