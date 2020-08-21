Zimbabwe central bank keeps main lending rate at 35%

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s central bank said on Friday it had kept its main lending rate at 35%, part of efforts to reduce excess liquidity that could be used to buy foreign currency and put pressure on the local currency.

Exporters will now be able to retain their dollar earnings for 60 days, from 30 previously, to allow them to better manage cashflows, the bank said in a mid-term monetary policy statement.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe

