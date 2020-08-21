Zamfara Govt identifies 23 dilapidated Secondary Schools for renovation

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Aug. 21, 2020 The Zamfara Government has identified 23 dilapidated secondary schools needing urgent critical intervention, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi stated this at a press conference in Gusau on Friday while commenting on an online viral video of dilapidated Government Secondary School in Shinkafi Local Government area of the state.

The Commissioner said that Government Secondary School Shinkafi was one of the dilapidated schools inherited by the administration.

According to him, the video was uploaded to embarras the government by mischief makers.

The commissioner disclosed that the government had already assessed the conditions of all public primary and secondary schools in the state and identified 23 schools, including that of Shinkafi, which required urgent intervention.

“After my assumption in office as Commissioner of Education, l went round all the schools across the state, l have seen what the state Taskforce on Education had earlier found.

“This tasked Governor Bello Matawalle himself to go round the state and assessed the condition of our primary and secondary schools.

“Had it been that the producer of that video visited Government Secondary School Tsafe, he would have seen the level of dilapidated schools inherited by the present administration.

“Very soon, the state Government will award the contract for total renovation of the identified dilapidated schools”, he explained.

He called on the people of the state to use right channels to advise government on ways to develop the state instead of politically motivated criticisms.

