UN mission in Mali visits President Keita, other detained gov’t officials

Moscow, Aug. 21, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Members of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have managed to visit President Ibrahim Keita and other senior government officials who have been detained by the leaders of military mutiny earlier this week, official said.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) disclosed this on Friday in Moscow.

The coup rocked the West African country on Tuesday when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Keita and some other high-ranking officials.

Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

“Yesterday in the evening a team of #DroitsdelHomme [Human Rights] of MINUSMA visited #Kati within the framework of its mandate to protect human rights and was able to have access to President Keita and other detainees,” the MINUSMA tweeted.

Leaders of the countries across the world and international organisations condemned the coup, including the West African ECOWAS union, which also closed borders with and cut political and economic ties with Mali.

The military established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People the country’s new governing body under the leadership of Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.

