UN alarmed at claims Belarusian police torturing detained protesters

Geneva, Aug. 21, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The UN on Friday said it was alarmed at claims that Belarusian authorities had been torturing protesters detained at demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko in recent weeks.

A statement by the UN Human Rights Office said in allegations continue to emerge of large-scale torture and ill-treatment of people including journalists and particularly alarmingly of children in detention.

It, however, called for objective investigations of the authorities accused of perpetrating acts of torture against civilians.

“We are particularly worried that the fate and whereabouts of at least eight people remain unknown,” the Office said.

