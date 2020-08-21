Saudi Arabia dismisses officials over violations at megaprojects

Riyadh, Aug. 21, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Saudi Arabia has dismissed several officials and launched investigations over violations at several megaprojects, in a royal decree published by the Saudi Press Agency on Friday.

The projects were revealed around three years ago, as part of the strategic framework Vision 2030 championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the oil-rich country’s sources of income.

They include historic areas, luxury tourism destinations and an investment city.

There have been complaints over thousands of land violations at the touristic Red Sea Project and dozens others in the north-western Al-Ula historic area.

Officials dismissed include the border guard’s

general-director, governors of the north-western coastal cities of Umluj and al-Wajh, and the border guards chiefs in both cities, according to the decree.

Other officials in Medina, Tabuk and Assir provinces were also dismissed.

It said in the decree that these officials have “illegally authorised” slums and camps, which could cause environmental damage and hinder the development of these projects.

The kingdom hopes the Red Sea project will create a destination for luxury tourism of more than 28,000 square kilometres along the western coast and islands in the area.

Yet, reports have suggested there has been opposition to the development of these projects.

In April, security forces had shot dead a “wanted” man in Tabuk province, while activists on social media said the man was killed because he refused to abandon his house, located in an area intended for Neom, a 500-billion-dollar futuristic investment city.

