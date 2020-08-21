Russia delivers medical aid via WHO to explosion-hit Beirut

Beirut, Aug. 21, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Medical aid donated by Russia through the World Health Organisation (WHO) has arrived at the Beirut International Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Dubai-based Emirates airlines delivered 6.5 tonnes of cargo, including trauma modules, as well as trauma and surgical kits.

The received medical aid is said to be handed over to the public hospitals in Lebanon next week.

On Aug. 4, a massive explosion took place in Beirut, killing over 200 people and decimating the city’s infrastructure, including the country’s largest granary.

In spite of the situation, Lebanon is not facing food shortages, according to the authorities.

Rescue teams from Russia were the first to set up an EMERCOM mobile hospital three miles from the blast site.

Medical professionals from Russia also helped local residents get tested for the coronavirus.

In addition, the Russian airmobile hospital provided medical assistance to 575 people, including 70 children.

More than 60 individuals, including 13 children, were counseled by EMERCOM psychologists.

