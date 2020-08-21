Recruitment: Police to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Aug. 21, 2020 The Police Command in Benue says it will enforce all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the 2020 police recruitment exercise scheduled to hold from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6.

This is contained in a statement issued in Makurdi on Friday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Catherine Anene, and made available to Newsmen .NAN reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is conducting a recruitment exercise for Police Constables in all its state commands.

“Benue State Police Command wishes to inform candidates who applied for the 2020 police recruitment exercise, that the screening exercise is scheduled to start by 7 a.m. on Aug.24, 2020 and end on Sept.,6, 2020 at Police Rank and File Mess, Barracks Road, Makurdi.

“Applicants are advised to come along with all necessary credentials (originals and duplicates) including National Identity Card, certificate of state of origin and print out of their application profile page.

“In compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols, candidates are expected to wear their face masks, maintain social distance and observe all other protocols during this process.

“All candidates must “appear at the venue dressed in white T-shirt, white short and white canvas on the various screening dates.

“Only candidates scheduled for screening on particular dates specified above are expected to be present at the venue to avoid crowding,” Anene said.

