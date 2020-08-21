Recruitment: Police Command in Bayelsa begins screening of applicants Aug. 24

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Aug. 21, 2020 The Police Command in Bayelsa says the physical and credentials screening for applicants from the state, for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, would hold from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6.

SP Asimin Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, made this known in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa.

Butswat said that the screening would hold at the premises of the Police Officers’ Mess, Hospital Road, Yenagoa, from 7.30a.m to 6.00p.m daily.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“All applicants who had completed their online recruitment registration and have a printout of the confirmation page among other mandatory basic requirements are eligible for the screening.

“The applicants are to appear in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

“Other mandatory basic requirements include: National Identity Number (NIN); original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ Level Result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age – neatly arranged in two white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

“Other requirements are printout of application submission confirmation page, duly completed Guarantor’s form.

“Any candidate, who fails to present (i –iv) above, will not be considered for the screening,” Butswat said.

He said that the screening of applicants from Yenagoa Local Government Area was scheduled for Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, while applicants from Ogbia LGA will be screened on Aug. 26.

Applicants from Nembe LGA would be screened on Aug. 27, followed by those from Sagbama LGA, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29.

Similarly, the applicants from Southern Ijaw LGA would be screened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2020.

In the same vein, applicants from Ekeremor LGA would have their screening from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, to be followed by their counterparts from Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA on Sept. 4.

Butswat said that applicants from the Brass LGA of the state would, however, hold their screening on Sept.6.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okoli, assured people of Bayelsa that the recruitment would be absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

Okoli advised the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements, who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...