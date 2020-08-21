Rape: Stringent measures coming against offenders – Nasarawa Speaker

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Aug. 20, 2020 Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says the House will soon enact a law that will curb the growing cases of rape in the society.

Balarabe-Abdullahi stated this when Trade Union Congress (TUC), Women Commission, Nasarawa State Chapter led the national campaign on rape against women to the House in Lafia on Thursday.

The speaker, who was represented by the Clerk of the House, Mr Ego Abashe Maikeffi, said that the law, when enacted, would bring rape cases to zero level in the state.

“We have gone far in finding ways to end rape in Nasarawa State.

“A bill to that effect is on the way and we will hasten its passage to end the ugly trend in the state.

“Stringent measures will be taken against rapists to serve as deterrent to others and to bring it to zero level in the state,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi decried the alarming rate of rape in the society and called for collective efforts to tackle it, for the overall peace and development of the society.

Earlier, Patience Nalah, Chairperson of the union, said that they were at the Assembly to seek for the support of the House for a legislation against rape.

She decried the growing trend of rape in the society and called for stringent measures against offenders.

Nalah presented a letter and other materials to that effect to the leadership of the House.

Naija247news reports that members of the union carried placards with inscriptions such as “No women, no nation, our gender, our strength”, “Say no to rape and other gender violence against women’’, among others.

The women were accompanied by Mohammed Doma, the Chairman, TUC, Nasarawa State Chapter.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...