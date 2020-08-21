Ondo LG poll: Commission urges voters to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State), Aug. 21, 2020 Ahead of Saturday’s local government election, the Ondo State Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has urged voters to comply with COVID-19 protocols during the exercise.

Mr Adeniyi Aduwo, ODIEC Electoral Officer in Okitipupa Local Government Area, made the plea while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa.

He said voters must wear face masks without party inscription and ensure physical distancing at polling booths.

Aduwo also said that ODIEC was fully prepared for the election as all sensitive electoral materials, ballot boxes, face masks and sanitisers for adhoc staff had arrived.

He also said that the adhoc staff would be deployed to their respective wards in the evening for them to ensure punctuality at their various polling booths.

“As you can see, all electoral materials have arrived, including ballot boxes, face masks and sanitisers meant for adhoc staff in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“We also have security officers on ground to guard the materials.

” Adhoc staff will be deployed to their various wards in the evening for them to be punctual at their polling booths tomorrow,” he said.

Naija247news reports that adhoc staff were sighted outside the ODIEC office checking their names and postings for the council election.

