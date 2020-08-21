Nigeria police force promoted 55, 270 officers in 1 year — Minister

By Philomina Attah

Abuja, Aug. 21, 2020 The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, says that 55, 270 police officers have been promoted to different ranks in the past one year.

Dingyadi disclosed this in Abuja on Friday at a press briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the ministry.

The minister said that the promotion of police officers to various ranks was among several achievements recorded since the ministry was created a year ago.

He said that 28,190 sergeants, 690 corporals and 26,390 inspectors were promoted.

He said that the pension unit had also paid Group Personal Accident Insurance, Group Life Pension and other insurance claims to officers within the period under review.

“In an effort to strengthen the internal security architecture in the country, the Federal Government re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the Ministry of Interior a year ago.

“The ministry is to, among others, initiate, formulate and implement policies and programmes relating to policing, which also include internal security as well as to provide supervision to the police force.

“One of the main objectives of the ministry is to create a secured environment for everyone living in the country and make Nigeria safe and more secure for economic development and growth,” Dingyadi said.

According to him, the ministry also embarked on capacity building programmes aimed at broadening the knowledge of officers in relation to their responsibilities.

He added that Community Policing implementation committees had been inaugurated in all the states, including the FCT and local governments across the country.

The minister further stated that the ministry had also advertised 10,000 vacancies for recruitment for 2020/2021 in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for recruitment of 40,000 constables.

“I represented the President recently at the commissioning of Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College in Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

“The college has since commenced training of mobile police officers. This is the third of its kind in the country after the premier PMF training college at Gworza, Borno, the second at Ila-Orogun, Osun and another which is sited in Sokoto.

“Our intention is to have PMF training schools in all the six geo-political zones to give effect to government’s renewed vigour at deepening operations of the police in tackling all forms of crimes in the country, ” he added.

The minister added that the ministry was doing its best to work out strategies and contribute to the efforts toward positioning the Nigeria Police for the protection of lives and property.

