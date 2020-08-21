NCC’s projects, adding value to Nigeria’s digital transformation, says Danbatta

By Jesica Dogo

Abuja, Aug. 20, 2020 Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that the various projects being executed by the Commission and other agencies add significant value to Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

Danbatta stated this during the 4th phase of the virtual inauguration of additional 12 digital economy projects implemented by agencies under the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

The projects were commissioned on Thursday in Abuja, by the Minister, Dr Isa Pantami, which also coincided with the Minister’s one year in office.

Commending the minister for the commissioning, the EVC said this had helped showcase the President’s achievements in leveraging Information and Communications Technology (ICT), to propel economic development.

Danbatta told his audience that the projects were auspicious and would have a far-reaching positive impact on Nigerians, the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Through the various projects, we are building shared and sustainable prosperity for this country.

“We are also making governance more open and transparent because people are able to participate and have a say in the way and manner the country is governed.

“The projects will eliminate poverty through skills development.

“And above all, we are creating a competitive and innovative economy through the promotion of the usage and deployment of various ICT applications and services in the economy,” he said.

Danbatta noted that the Commission was proud to be associated with the laudable achievements of the Ministry under the leadership of the Minister.

The 12 projects commissioned include the Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) at Enugu State College of Education (Technical) and Kano State Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Kano State implemented by the NCC.

Three of the projects, including an E-Library at Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, Kano State; E-Accessibility Centre (EAC) at Government School for the Deaf, Malumfashi, Katsina State; and School Knowledge Centre (SKC) located at AUD High School, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), of NCC.

Other commissioned projects, which were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agencies (NITDA) include the Digital Capacity Training Centre in Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Yola, Adamawa State; ICT Innovation Hub at Oyo State Trade Fair Complex, Ibadan, Oyo State, Digital Capacity Development Programme for Artisans (DCDP), with centres in Suleja, Niger State and LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The rest were sited at Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State; National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), Owerri, Imo State and Benchils School, Warri, Delta State.

Dignitaries present at the event were the Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, who served as the Chairman of the occasion, Federal Ministers and Heads of Agencies among others.

