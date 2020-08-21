Nasarawa Deputy Speaker seeks support for Gov. Sule

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Aug. 21, 2020 Mr Dandaura Tsentse-Nehemiah, the Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on the people of the state to support the sincere efforts of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to move the state to greater heights.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place without unity and cohesion.

Tsentse-Nehemiah (APC-Akwanga North) made the call at a meeting he organised for appointed, elected leaders as well as stakeholders from Akwanga Local Government Area of the state in his office in Lafia.

The lawmaker said it was important for the people of the state to rededicate their lives in a manner that would always promote unity.

He also appealed to his people to work in unity in order to attract more development to the area and the state at large.

The lawmaker said that if leaders and other stakeholders of the area work in unity, it would attract development to the area, and also promote peace in the area and the state at large.

The deputy speaker said that the meeting centered on unity, peace and development of the area and how to give Sule’s administration the needed support to succeed.

“We have to continue to work in unity and in peace in order to attract development to Akwanga and the state as a whole.

“The importance of unity and peaceful co-existence to societal development could not be over-emphasised,” he said.

Tsentse-Nehemiah appreciated the governor for his leadership qualities and called for its sustenance.

“We the stakeholders in Akwanga will continue to appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his quality and inclusive leadership.

“He is carrying people across the state along and he is doing his best in improving on the standard of living of the people of the state,” the deputy speaker said.

He assured the governor of their readiness to give his administration the maximum support to succeed.

Also speaking, Mr Obadiah Boyi, the state Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, also appreciated Sule for keying into good policies and programmes that has direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The commissioner also assured the governor of the people of the area’s readiness to accord him the much needed support to succeed.

Naija247news reports that the meeting had in attendance, Mr Kwanta Yakubu, Special Adviser to Gov. Sule on Youth and Sports Development, Mr Stanley Buba, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Sule on Development Control.

Others include Mr Samuel Meshi, Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council, Mr Gwamna Obadiah, Overseer, Akwanga West Development Area among others also attended the meeting.

