Mali’s military coup leaders release finance minister, ex-president’s close ally – Reports

Moscow, Aug. 21, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) The military men, who staged a coup in Mali have released previously captured Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe and Sabane Mahalmoudou, the ousted president’s confidant, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported on Friday.

The Malian media previously reported that Daffe had been kidnapped on Wednesday morning.

According to the French radio broadcaster, 17 more people remain detained, and their location has been changed.

Former President Ibrahim Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse have been reportedly staying in a villa somewhere near the Kati settlement since Thursday.

They do not have a TV, radio or telephone, but the conditions, according to the radio, are “quite acceptable.”

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako.

The rebels detained senior government officials.

Subsequently, Keita announced his resignation and the dissolution of parliament.

The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.

The M5-RFP movement, which led months-long anti-government protests that preceded the coup, has promised to cooperate with the military in organising the transition period

