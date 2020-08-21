Maintain hygiene in spite of drop in COVID-19 cases, Commission Chairman urges Nigerians

By Kemi Akintokun

Lagos, Aug. 21, 2020 Dr Adebayo Aderiye, the Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, has urged Nigerians to continue to maintain required hygiene standards in spite of the current drop in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Aderiye told newsmen on Friday in Lagos that the current drop in COVID-19 cases in the country was not an indication of the end of the pandemic.

According to him, absolute adherence to standard precautionary measures should be maintained to avert resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

He said: “It is important we do not rejoice and relent at this moment following a decline in statistical indices of cases in Lagos and the country at large to avoid a re-surge.

“Except there are vaccines being formulated in curbing its spread like small-pox, flu and polio, it is considered still quite deadly and an impending killer disease.

“We must also accept that it has come to stay, hence, caution is highly required to curb its further escalation.”

On efforts put in place to upscale healthcare services in the state, the chairman said that about 300 primary healthcare facilities had been renovated and rejuvenated by the state government.

He added that the commission was also working on the ongoing recruitment of 776 health workers approved by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to increase the capacity of health personnel across the state.

The chairman said the measure was put in place to ensure that other patients were not neglected due to the pandemic.

“The Lagos State Governor has upgraded close to 300 Primary Healthcare Centres and some of them engage in comprehensive procedures and treatment.

“The governor is keen on ensuring that the state get more workforce to upscale healthcare services.

“We have already started the process, some consultants were interviewed this week, another set of workers will be interviewed next week before they proceed to the examination stage.

“Half of those to be recruited will be doctors, while other health personnel will make up the figures,” he said.

Aderiye, however, called for more supports to complement the efforts of the state government in achieving optimal healthcare delivery

