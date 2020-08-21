Magnitude-6.9 undersea earthquake hits Indonesia

Earthquake

Jakarta, Aug. 21, 2020 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Friday struck deep under Indonesia’s Banda Sea, South of Sulawesi Island, but did not generate a tsunami and there were no reports of injuries.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, it hit at a depth of 670 kilometres with its epicentre about 340 kilometres from Kendari, the capital of South-East Sulawesi province.

According to the agency, a magnitude 6.7 quake struck western Sumatra Island. Six minutes later, a magnitude 6.6 quake shook the same area.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in Indonesia as it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.

