Kano Pillars to play CAF Confederation Cup home matches away from Sani Abacha Stadium

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos, Aug. 21, 2020 The management of Kano Pillars Football Club on Friday said the team would play its 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup home matches away from its traditional home ground in Kano.

The chairman of Kano Pillars, Surajo Jambul, disclosed this in a tweet on the team’s twitter handle.

He said the club’s owners, the Kano State Government, had given approval for the team to find an alternative venue.

“The Kano state government has given the club management the mandate to look for an alternative venue as an adopted home for our CAF Confederation Cup matches.

“So far, two stadiums have been penciled down — Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

“One of the two stadiums will be chosen as our adopted home for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup matches after due consultations with relevant authorities.’’

Jambul said the team’s traditional ground of Sani Abacha Stadium was one of the COVID-19 isolation centres in the state and therefore would not host matches for now.

Naija247news reports that the team secured the continental competition ticket by virtue of its standing as current champions of the AITEO Cup.

The 2020 edition of the AITEO Cup competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby making the 2019 winners Nigeria’s representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Kano Pillars played in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League, but were sent packing at the preliminary stage by Asante Kotoko of Ghana

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...