Jakande Estate youths urge LASG to save primary schools from collapse

By Abiodun Azi

Lagos, Aug. 21, 2020 Youths in Jakande Low Cost Housing Estate, Oke-Afa in Isolo area of Lagos, on Friday urged Lagos State Government to save the primary schools in the estate from collapse.

Mr Adeyemi Yusuf, President, Estate Youth Parliament (EYP), made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, the Low Cost Housing Estate Primary School One and Two were built by Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as governor, to serve children in the estate.

”The primary school has now become a ghost of itself, and is yearning for renovation, refurbishment and reconstruction.

”The school was built in 1985 and has produced men and women of integrity in the society.

“The roof of School One and Two buildings, all within the same compound, was blown off by rainstorm in 2018, and has not been repaired since then.

”The school is now facing imminent collapse, as the entire roofing sheets had completely fallen off.

“The current state of the buildings do not befit a school within our ‘today’ Lagos State,” he said.

Yusuf said that roofing dilapidation had affected the middle floor, as the deckings were leaking whenever it rains.

He said that School One has a population of no fewer than 850 pupils, while School Two has more than 500 pupils.

Yusuf said that the state government had not responded to the reports, with pictures attached, sent to the appropriate quarters for action.

He said lovers of children would want conducive learning environment for them.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...