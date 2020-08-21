Irish PM accepts minister’s resignation over COVID-19 breach

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 Ireland’s Prime Minister on Friday accepted the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary after his attendance at a social event drew public anger for having apparently breached rules to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Calleary apologised “unreservedly” on Thursday for being at a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament’s golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in infections.

Ireland has maintained some of the strictest controls in Europe and the government faced criticism all week for what many saw as poorly communicated and contradictory new restrictions, including limiting indoor gatherings to just six people.

Over 80 people, reported to have included European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan and other politicians, attended the golf outing held the night after Calleary and his cabinet colleagues introduced the new measures.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin said in a statement that his attendance at this event was wrong and an error of judgment on his part.

“I have accepted his resignation; he has made the right decision for the country.

“People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with COVID regulations.

“This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did,” Martin said.

A version of Calleary’s apology on his Twitter account received almost 2,000 replies within two hours, many from people angry that they were unable to attend funerals because of the restrictions or had to cancel holidays or weddings.

The Irish Times quoted a person who stayed at the hotel and did not wish to be named as saying that he saw no evidence of social distancing when the attendees arrived, that they were not wearing masks, and that they shook hands with one another.

Calleary was named agriculture minister in July when his predecessor was fired after news emerged of a drink-driving prosecution just two weeks into the term of Martin’s new coalition government.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...