Gov. Lameen of Diffa, Niger Republic, pledges to support Borno Govt.

By Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, Aug. 21, 2020 Alhaji, Isa Lameen, the Governor of Diffa Province in the Republic of Niger, on Friday, reiterated his commitment toward supporting Borno Government to end insurgency and restore normalcy.

Lameen made the pledge when he led a high powered delegation to sympathise with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, over the attack on his motorcade in Baga on July 29.

He was accompanied by members of Diffa Parliament, Secretary to the Government of Diffa, Alhaji Yahaya Godi, Corps Commander, Guard National, Region of Diffa, Col. Daye Mohammed, Corps Commander of Gendarme for Diffa Region, Col. Bashir Leo, Prefet of Diffa, and traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to encourage Gov. Zulum toward his peace restoration efforts in the state.

He added that “we have been following with keen attention, what you have been doing in Borno State. And we in Diffa, we are in full support of your administration. Since you became the Governor of Borno, we have seen what is going on.”

Lameen explained that Borno and Diffa share the same problem of insurgency and urged both states to work toward defeating the scourge.

He said “both of us share the same problem, we are encouraging you to continue with the way you tackle this problem. We encourage such visit between us, so that we can defeat our enemies.

“God willing, our enemies shall be defeated, and we are going to start our normal lives, our people will enjoy peace again. I believe every problem has an end, and the end of our enemies will come sooner than later.”

Responding, Gov. Zulum described the relationship between the two states as “very cordial”, noting the similarities in culture, religion and inter-marriages, and promised to maintain the relationship.

He also commended the Government of Niger Republic and that of Diffa for the continued support to the citizens of Borno who were taking refuge in the region.

Zulum added that “Insha Allah, we shall discuss how we can return some of our people that are willing to come back home in a dignified manner.

“We are aware of the economic challenges facing the world, but in spite of that, we ask that you continue to support our people, we thank you most sincerely.”

