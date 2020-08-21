Gov Lalong hails Humanitarian Minister on Social Interventions

By Martha Agas

Abuja, Aug. 21, 2020 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, on Friday lauded Mrs Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, for her social interventions initiatives.

Lalong gave the commendation on Friday in Abuja, at the celebration of one year anniversary of the ministry.

He said the ministry had done a good job by impacting on the wellbeing of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); Persons With Disabilities (PWD) and the vulnerable in the society, through their empowerment programmes.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the ministry, saying that it was critical in taking care of the indigents in the society.

According to him, Plateau is a beneficiary of the gesture.

“This ministry has helped the displaced people in the society, especially in the Northern region.

“As Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum, I appreciate the assistance and congratulate you on your achievements,” he said.

The governor advised the minister, not to be distracted by negative statements in the course of discharging her duties, but to remain focussed on delivering the mandate of the ministry.

Also at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, congratulated the minister for her ministry’s good works of reaching the unreachable through its parastatals and partners.

Tallen said that women and children were the most vulnerable in the society.

She commended the ministry for empowering them through its various programmes.

In her remarks, Farouk appreciated the tremendous supports given to the ministry to discharge its duties.

She said more than nine million children have benefited in over 102, 000 schools, from the home grown school feeding programme, aimed at improving the nutrition in children.

The minister said the programme was also providing income to communities, through engagement of food vendors, thus stimulating growth and productivity.

She said the ministry had empowered many youths, the elderly, PWDs and traders through its empowerment programmes.

According to her, the programmes include: National Social and Investment Programme and through its subsidiaries such as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, among others.

Farouk said that the ministry had also assisted indigents in establishing businesses and was in other multi-sectoral engagements, aimed at improving the wellbeing of vulnerable Nigerians.

