Germany, France, Britain commit to military operation against terror in Mali

Berlin, Aug. 21, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Germany, France, and Britain expressed their continued dedication to military operations against terrorism in Mali on Friday, even after a military coup in the West African country earlier this week.

“The engagement is still necessary because terrorism remains a great threat, including for us here,” German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in the southern district of Dilligen.

Kramp-Karrenbauer made the statement where she hosted her British and French counterparts for talks.

According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, the trio called on the soldiers who led the revolt to implement what they have promised as soon as possible, namely, the return to constitutional order.

“We will continue the fight against terrorism because it is far from over,’’ French Defence Minister Florence Parly said, referring to a “security challenge for the Sahel region, but also for the whole of Europe.”

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called for a return to stability in Mali.

Several armed groups are active in Mali and other countries in the Sahel region, with some having sworn allegiance to the Islamic State or al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

The military coup, which took place on Tuesday, led to the arrest and forced resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The soldiers have vowed to take power on a “transitional” basis and announced the formation of a committee to lead the country until elections are held.

