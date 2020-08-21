FG initiates measures to boost revenue , fiscal prudence -Minister

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja,Aug.20,2020 The Federal Government says it has initiated fiscal measures to boost revenue profile,entrench regime of prudence to achieve value for money on government expenditures.

The goal of the fiscal interventions is to keep the economy active through regulatory, policy measures designed to boost domestic value-addition, de-risk the business environment, attract external investment and sources of funding.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, disclosed the measures in Abuja on Thursday, at the ongoing interactive session on the 2021 to 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The session was organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning.

Agba said that the federal government was also improving the tax administration framework to optimise government revenue.

This, he noted, had been a major thrust of the federal government’s Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI).

He said :

“We have included in the 2021 to 2023 MTEF/FSP, a Tax Expenditure Statement (TES) overview which seeks to dimension the cost of tax waivers, concessions, and evaluate their policy effectiveness.”

He said to enhance independent revenue generation and collection, government would aim to optimise the potential, operational and collection efficiency of Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) with a view to generating significantly higher revenues required to fund the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) budget.

“Current sub-optimal revenue performance of GOEs will be addressed through the effective implementation of the enhanced Performance Management Framework.

“The key elements of the reform initiative include, Performance Contracts for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and key management staff members, which will set financial indicators and targets for each GOE.

“The cost-to-revenue ratio of GOEs has, by a presidential directive, been limited to a maximum of 60 per cent to 70 per cent .

” While regular monitoring and reporting of revenue and expenditure performance of GOEs will be undertaken by both the Budget Office of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation,” he stated.

The minister disclosed that the Finance Bill 2020, which would accompany the 2021 budget proposal, would contain measures to advance the SRGI.

“We shall also work closely with the National Assembly to amend relevant laws that need to be amended to help with the SRGI,” the minister said.

Agba, said that the Nigerian economy faced serious challenges in first half of 2020, with the macroeconomic environment significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, crude oil prices declined sharply in the world market, with Bonny Light crude oil price dropping from a peak of 72.2 dollars per barrel on January 7, to below 20 dollars in April.

“In effect, the 57 dollars crude oil price benchmark on which the 2020 budget was based became unsustainable.

“Another key development in the international crude oil market is the massive output cut by OPEC and its allies to stabilise the world oil market, with Nigeria, contributing about 300,000 barrels per day of production cuts.

“The impact of these developments is about 65 per cent decline in projected net 2020 government revenues from the oil and gas sector, with adverse consequences for foreign exchange inflows into the economy,” he further said.

He said that Nigeria was exposed to spikes in risk aversion in the global capital markets, which would put further pressure on the foreign exchange market as foreign portfolio investors exited the Nigerian market.

“Nigeria’s quarter two GDP growth is in all likelihood negative, and unless we achieve a very strong quarter three 2020 economic performance, the Nigerian economy is likely to lapse into a second recession in four years, with significant adverse consequences.

“In response to the developments affecting the supply of foreign exchange to the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the official exchange rate to N360/ one dollar , and more recently to N379,” Agba stated.

He explained that the disruptions in global trade and logistics would negatively affect custom duty collections in 2020, stressing that the COVID-19 containment measures, though necessary, had inhibited domestic economic activities, with consequential negative impact on taxation and other government revenues.

“Consequently, the projections for Customs duty, Stamp Duty, Value Added Tax, and Company Income Tax revenues were recently reviewed downwards in the revised 2020 budget,” he disclosed.

On the revenue performance from January to June, the minister said that as of the end of June, government retained revenue was N1.81 trillion, amounting to 68 per cent of prorate target.

He said that federal government share of oil revenues was N859.1 billion, representing 169.48 per cent performance, over and above the prorated sum in the revised 2020 budget ,while non-oil tax revenues totaled N581.23 billion representing 72 per cent of revised target.

According to him, Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were N301.06 billion and N85.4 billion, representing 73 per cent and 60 per cent respectively of the pro rata revised targets for the period.

“Customs collections was N184.36 billion (82 per cent of revised target, while other revenues amounted to N372.04 billion, representing a lowly 28 per cent of the target,” he said.

He said that the NLNG dividends, recoveries and stamp duty collected during the period had, however, yet to be indicated in the fiscal accounts.

On the expenditure performance, he said N9.97 trillion was appropriated, excluding GOEs and Project-tied loans, while N4.45 trillion representing 89.3 per cent of the pro rata N4.99 trillion was expended.

The minister stated that out of the expenditure, N1.57 trillion was for debt service, and N1.61 trillion for personnel cost, including pensions.

He disclosed that as of end of June, only N444.75 billion had been released for capital expenditure, largely due to the budget revision exercise, explaining that this had increased to about N1 trillion by July.

He announced that key parameters and other macroeconomic projections driving the 2021-2023 medium-term revenue and expenditure framework had been revised in line with the emergent realities.

He said the 2020 budget had been revised to accelerate implementation in order to maintain budget credibility, enhance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and promote social inclusion.

