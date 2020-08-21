FC Barcelona coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants

Barcelona, Aug. 2, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has chosen former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson as one of his assistant coaches alongside Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder, the club said on Friday.

Larsson, 48, had a brief but important spell at FC Barcelona and played a crucial role off the bench in the team’s comeback from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 to win the 2006 Champions League final.

He has been an assistant and first team coach in Sweden since 2010, his last job being with former club Helsingborgs.

Schreuder, 47, joins Barca after being sacked as head coach of German side Hoffenheim in June.

He spent the previous campaign as assistant to Erik Ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam, who reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Koeman left his role as Netherlands coach to take over at the Catalans on Wednesday after Quique Setien was sacked after g last week’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

