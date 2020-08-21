FBNInsurance launches payment channels

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Aug. 21, 2020 FBNInsurance Limited on Friday said it had launched new digital platforms that enable its customers to pay their premiums timely with ease amidst the social distancing order.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Val Ojumah, in a statement, said that the the company’s payment channels were upgraded due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojumah noted that the pandemic had compelled most companies to adapt to the new norms of working and seeking alternative ways of reaching their customers.

He said this would enable the customers to continue enjoying the benefits of the various insurance policies held.

According to him, some of the new payment channels launched include FBNInsurance Customer and Financial Advisor (FA) Apps and E-Insurance on their website, POS at their Aba, Onitsha, Warri and Ikeja retail offices.

He listed other alternative payment channels to include USSD, ATMs, Web payments, Money Agents, Bank Payment/Online Transfer, Direct Debit/Standing Instructions, FirstBank First BAP platforms amongst others.

“Through our online platforms, we can show customers that we will fulfil our promises to them by insuring their most valued assets and safeguarding their future.

“The introduction of various payment channels to our customers is one of the few innovations being pioneered by the insurance company.

“I urge our customers to use these alternative payment channels to generate e-receipt(s) for every payment made and send to insuranceinfo@fbninsurance.com for ease of payment reconciliation,” he said.

According to him, recently FBNInsurance has been keen to develop and improve its digital capabilities and this has earned it several national and global awards.

Ojumah revealed that in 2019, the firm, among other innovations, launched the internal Financial Advisor App to support its agency workforce compete with artificial intelligence capabilities for recommending cross-selling opportunities.

The managing director said that the effort earned FBNInsurance the 2019 Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria at the World Finance Global Insurance Awards.

Ojumah stated that the success represented the fourth time that the company had received the award, after previous wins in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

“The organisers of this award announced that winners earned their place based on the industry’s most forward-thinking players that can deal with unexpected shifts in the market and changes to consumer demands.

“As the company upgrades its digital capabilities, it continues to break new grounds in the insurance sector by continually leveraging its digital innovations to deepen accessibility to insurance solutions to its customers,” he explained.

FBNInsurance, a insurance company in Nigeria, is a member of the Sanlam Group.

