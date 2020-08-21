EU demands investigation into what happened to Alexei Navalny

Brussels, Aug. 21, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The European Commission on Friday said it was asking for a swift investigation into what caused the Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, to fall into coma.

According to Nabila Massrali, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the union is very worried about Alexei Navalny’s health following his suspected poisoning.

Massrali said “we expect a swift, independent and transparent investigation.

“If confirmed, those responsible must be held to account for it.

“A call for Russia to permit Navalny to be transported abroad for treatment very important.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...