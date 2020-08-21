EU demands investigation into what happened to Alexei Navalny

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
7

Brussels, Aug. 21, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The European Commission on Friday said it was asking for a swift investigation into what caused the Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, to fall into coma.

According to Nabila Massrali, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the union is very worried about Alexei Navalny’s health following his suspected poisoning.

Massrali said “we expect a swift, independent and transparent investigation.

“If confirmed, those responsible must be held to account for it.

“A call for Russia to permit Navalny to be transported abroad for treatment very important.”

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.