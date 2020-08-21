Ethiopia to repatriate 1,200 nationals stranded in Yemen

Addis Ababa, Aug. 21, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) Ethiopia is working with relevant regional and international stakeholders to return 1,200 nationals stranded in Yemen, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti said on Friday.

Thousands of Ethiopians are believed to be trafficked annually to the Middle East seeking better economic opportunities in the informal job markets.

Some even crossed the dangerous Red Sea route via neighbouring Djibouti and risking imprisonment and death in Yemen.

The Ethiopian government is also working to repatriate 180 nationals now stranded in Lebanon, Mufti said.

“The Ethiopian government is working with the Ethiopian consulate in Lebanon to repatriate 180 undocumented Ethiopian nationals living in Lebanon,” he said.

Several thousand Ethiopians are believed to reside in Lebanon, mainly engaged in domestic work.

