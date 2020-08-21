Electrocution: DISCO sympathises with victims in Nasarawa State

By Awayi Kuje

Keffi (Nasarawa State), Aug. 21, 2020 Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has described as painful the electrocution of two persons at the Global System for Communication (GSM) village in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communication of the company, stated this when he paid sympathy visit to the victims’ families on Friday in Keffi, Nasarawa.

Fadipe said the incident was unfortunate and urged the people to take precautionary measures against electrical installations in their domain.

It will be recalled that two persons were allegedly electrocuted on Aug. 17, by a collapsed high tension cable at the GSM village in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The victims were Junaudu Iliyasu-Shaibu, a phone repairer, and a yet to be identified passerby.

It was alleged that Shaibu went for his tools and stepped on the cable while the second victim, a passerby, met his demise while attempting to rescue Shaibu.

Fadipe said: “On two people that were electrocuted in Keffi, including a mobile phone repairer, it was unfortunate, we really sympathised with them and their families, this is a matter of life as it is painful.

“But the impression by some people that AEDC was negligent is not correct.

“We are not negligent as we wrote to the Keffi Local Government Council and Nasarawa State Urban Development Board on the dangers of the people trading under the high tension line.

“The aim is to draw their attention on the dangers of trading under high tension line, this is what we are supposed to do and we did it.

“We are not law enforcement agencies that should move them away from there,” he said.

Fadipe said the company adopted proactive preventive measures to check cases of electrocution and ectrical accidents.

He said the company had posted danger signs in it’s installations and other facilities, lamenting that people ignored the warning signs.

“It is important for us to understand that electricity remains a dangerous product that people must be careful about.

“People must listen to the experts’ advice when dealing with electricity at any point in time. Safety is a major issue for us in AEDC,” he said.

The manager said the company would continue to educate the people on its activities to enhance effective service delivery to electricity consumers.

