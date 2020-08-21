Edo 2020: PDP promises to address erosion problem in Ekpoma

By Deborah Coker

Ekpoma, (Edo), Aug. 21, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Friday said it would complete the ongoing work in Ekpoma to address the perennial erosion problem.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, PDP candidate for the Sept. 19 governorship election in the state, gave the assurance at the palace of Anthony Abumere II, the Onojie of Ekpoma, when he took his ward to ward campaign tour to the locality to solicit prayers and support.

The governor said that he would also be committed to addressing the challenges of security and electricity as they were of concern to the government.

“As such, the Ekpoma community should wear the look of a university community, a citadel of learning.

“We are, therefore, committed to ensuring that Ekpoma takes its pride of place in the world. We are committed to the development of the university and will continue to.

“That is why we are soliciting your support and prayers to return to government house to complete the work we started, which is transforming the state,” Obaseki said.

He noted that the purpose of politics and governance was to provide service to the people, hence, state resources should be geared towards service to the people.

In response, Abumere II appreciated the governor for the development and transformation that his administration had carried out in the domain.

He also appreciated the governor for securing the presidential pardon for the late Prof. Ambrose Alli, former civilian governor of the state.

The monarch stated that Esan people were pleased with the governor and his development stride in the state.

He added that the governor was in the right party and with the right people as politicians from Esan were grassroots politicians.

Naija247news reports that the governor inaugurated the reconstructed 7.1-kilo metre Ekpoma-Uhumudu road and the Ekpoma-Ujoelen road.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...