Development: Obaseki sustaining Ambrose Alli’s focus -PDP

kpoma (Edo), Aug. 21, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo says its candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Gov. Godwin Obaseki is taking after the late Prof Ambrose Alli in the development style inin state, especially in the education sector.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman of the PDP Edo governorship campaign council said this during the campaign council campaign tour to ward 4 and Ward 10 in Ekpoma on Friday.

Orbih said that there was the need to remember the role of the late Alli in the development of the state, observing that people had decided to support the governor because of that.

He disclosed that it was on records that the Obaseki-led administration had trained more than 11, 000 teachers in the state to improve on the quality of education.

“Only Alli did a similar thing, by embarking on projects and establishment of the state university.

“That is why we will be inaugurating projects in the Ambrose Alli University.

“Our candidate is committed to the drive to improve education in the state.

“The governor is ready to reset and move Edo forward,” he said.

He noted that the campaign had visited more than 100 wards since the commencement of its ward to ward campaign in the Edo North and Central Senatorial District.

Obaseki assured the people that the labour of their son would not be in vain.

“Alli changed the picture of the then Bendel, now Edo and Delta.

“Alli is the example I follow. For us Ekpoma is very important.

“It is a university town and cannot be like a village.

“We will continue to build infrastructure here. By the Grace of God, we want to be known as a government of light.

“That is why on September 19, all of you come out and vote for the PDP”, Obaseki said.

