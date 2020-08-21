Cross River APC aspirant pledges to bridge gap between lawmakers, citizens

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, Aug.20, 2020 Mr Harry Thomas-Odey, an APC aspirant for the vacant Cross River North Senatorial District seat, has pledged to bridge relationship gap between the legislators and citizens to enhance better representation.

Thomas-Odey made the pledge on Thursday at a news conference shorty after obtaining his nomination and interest forms at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC had fixed Sept. 12 for senatorial primary in Cross River.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Oct. 31 for Senatorial Bye election in the state.

Thomas-Odey said: “I can say that based on the experiences we have, we are going to make this relationship between the legislators and the citizens a model.

“It will reduce the aspect where citizens complained that they cannot reach their representatives, and bring a model that, to a great extent, people will be satisfied.”

He said that his cross appeal from all political parties across board had put him in an advantaged position to add value to the senatorial district.

“The truth of the matter is that Cross River is made up of people and of different persuasions; I have associated with different models and people known me.

“People don’t necessarily ascribe politics to the thing we do, rather they will ascribe to the yearnings for development, and that is really what the confidence is, going into this race.

“We have cross appeal and people from the different sides of this divide know what our antecedents are.

“People are out to deliberately vote for the one who is out to make a difference,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...