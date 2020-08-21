COVID-19: We will arrest, prosecute violators of land border closure–NIS boss

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, Aug. 21, 2020 The new Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Oyo State Command, Mr Usman Babangida, said the command was committed to arresting and prosecuting anyone caught violating the ban on land border closure.

Babangida said this on Friday during the send-off party organised for the outgoing Comptroller, Mr Saley Abdullahi, who was promoted to Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) in charge of procurement at the service Headquarters, Abuja.

The new comptroller said that land borders were not yet open for anyone going or coming into the country.

‘If by any way we intercept the people coming into Nigeria or going out, we will arrest and prosecute them.

‘We have cases like that when people were intercepted and arrested along Akwa Ibom State and taking to court.

‘My message for those that may be planning to sneak into Oyo State through the land border during this pandemic, we have made it clear that it is not yet time and that there is time for everything,” he said.

Babangida urged those planning to enter or go out of the country to stay until the borders were certified safe to open.

He described the outgoing comptroller as a hardworking and dedicated, adding that he had set a precedence in the command to build on.

Earlier, the outgoing Comptroller appreciated Gov. Seyi Makinde and his management team as well as all the security chiefs in the state for the support and synergy received during his service in the state.

“I could remember when we launched our migrant e-registration, the whole Executive of Oyo State were here; the governor, deputy governor, SSG, Head of Service and Speaker. My sincere appreciation goes to him and his management team.

“My colleagues in the security architecture of the state, I thank you for your cooperation and synergy from the agencies and I also solicit same support to my successor.

“During my tenure here all the security agencies in the state work as a team, family and an appealing to you to give the same cooperation to my successor,” Abdullahi said.

He also appreciated the management team of the command as well as the officers and men of the command for their maximum support, saying without them he would not have been able to run the affairs of the command successfully.

Speaking on behalf of other security agencies in the state, ACG, Tosin Akinrojomu in- charge of Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, said Abdullahi had contributed immensely to the security of the state.

“He is an asset to the Nigeria Immigration and I believe his stay in Oyo State Command must have influence a lot of officers to be conscious of the way they carry out their duty.

“Our prayer is that God almighty will continue to be with him and protect his family.

Dignitaries at the occasion are Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo State Command, Helen Ngozi, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Iskili Akinsanya and Deputy Corps Commander of FRSC in-Charge of Operation, Olalekan Morakinyo.

Naija247news reports that highlight of the occasion was presentation of gift to the celebrant and dancing.

