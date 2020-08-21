COVID-19: Trump urges U.S. varsities to reopen

Beijing, Aug. 21, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) U.S. President Donald Trump has urged universities to keep reopening their campuses in spite of reports of COVID-19 cluster outbreaks among students across the country.

“The virus is very dangerous for older people, “but for university students the likelihood of severe illness is less than or equal to the risk of a seasonal flu,” Trump was quoted by CNBC as saying.

However, some universities are rethinking their plans to reopen for the fall semester after several outbreaks emerged shortly after students returned to campus.

The universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Notre Dame, and Michigan State University, have decided in succession to halt the majority of in-person classes for the fall.

“Instead of saving lives, the decision to close universities could cost lives.

“It is significantly safer for students to live with other young people than to go home and spread the virus to older Americans,” Trump said.

The number of COVID-19 cases among young people in the U.S. has increased sharply recently.

Leading experts said that factors including high COVID-19 infections among adults, increasing gatherings among teenagers and returning to school during the pandemic, might be contributing to the high infection rate.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...