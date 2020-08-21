Boat mishaps: Moghalu charges operators on adherence to safety guidelines

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Aug. 21, 2020 Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

Moghalu said that the caution had become necessary in view of the recent avoidable boat mishaps in Lagos and Benue states, which claimed lives of innocent commuting Nigerians.

“The Authority is hereby warning all boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to inland waterways transportation safety guidelines.

“The Authority is sad with the recent (avoidable) boat mishaps in Lagos and Benue states that claimed so many lives as a result of flagrant violations of Inland Waterways Transportation Safety guidelines,” he said.

The Managing Director commiserated with the families, people and government of the affected states.

Moghalu reiterated that the reform in the inland waterways transportation system was aimed at minimising, if not total eradication, of boat mishaps on the waterways.

