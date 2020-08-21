Belarus’ President Lukashenko says he won’t talk to council

Minsk, (Belarus), Aug. 21, 2020 President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on Friday promised not to hold talks with a nascent coordinating council established by the opposition to support a transition of power in the divided country.

“Why should we dance to somebody else’s tune. We held elections; now let us live our lives in peace.

“I will rather talk directly to the workers and not to the opposition body,” Lukashenko said.

The opposition in Belarus has repeatedly sought talks with the country’s autocratic leadership.

