Arewa Youths, MASSOB pledge peaceful coexistence

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, August 21, 2020 The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have agreed to work together to ensure peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

The two groups made the agreement when the National President of the AYCF, Mr Shettima Yerima, paid a visit to MASSOB leader, Mr Ralph Uwazuruike, in Owerri on Friday.

Yerima said he came to sue for peace between the Igbos and the Northerners, so that the two tribes could live in harmony anywhere in the country.

The Arewa youth leader expressed regret over the misunderstandings between them that led to various crisis including the quit notice given to Igbos in 2017.

Yerima pledged the group’s determination to protect the interest and security of Easterners in the North.

“I came to preach peace and unity and peaceful coexistence between the Igbos and the Northerners because we see everybody in the country as one.

“Our earlier position on Igbos in the North is regretted; we are suing for peace that will usher in peaceful coexistence and I guarantee security of Igbos in the North.

In his remarks, Uwazuruike commended Yerima for the bold step he took to sue for peace.

He said he would ensure that Northerners were not harassed or intimidated in Imo and warned that any attack on the Northerners in Imo would be repealed.

“I welcome you to Imo and I will influence my followers to toe the line of peaceful coexistence among each other.

“I led a delegation to the North over the quit notice issued to Igbos and the matter was permanently resolved; now that you are here, I will guarantee the security of your people in Imo,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Arewa Youth Leader came in company of Northern Traditional Rulers representing the five South Eastern states.

