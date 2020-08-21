Anambra set to build N3.9bn irrigation project

By Peter Okolie

Umumbo (Anambra), Aug. 21, 2020 The Anambra Government is to construct a N3.9 billion Lower Anambra Irrigation Project at Umumbo in Ayamelum Local Government Area to boost agriculture.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, while handing over the project to the the contractor handling it, on Friday, said it would enable farmers to cultivate three times annually, when completed.

According to him, effective utilisation of the 3,850 plots on the farm will change the livelihood of the farmers.

Onukwuba, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Stephanie Keri-Uzo, urged the contractor, a Chinese firm, Zhonghao Construction, to ensure timely completion of the project.

The commissioner said the 40km concrete canal lining was attracted to the state government following of Gov. Willie Obiano’s regular payment of counterpart contributions toward such a project.

He commended the Federal Government’s Agricultural Transformation Agenda Special Project (ATASP) and the African Development Bank for funding the project.

The Zonal Project Coordinator of ATASP, Mr Romanus Egba, urged the host communities to provide maximum security for the contractor as well as ensure the security of equipment and materials of the firm.

Egba urged the contractor to carry the community along in the project by employing them as ad-hoc workers.

Responding on behalf of the construction firm, one of its engineers, Mr Pae Bae, promised that the project would be delivered on schedule, one year, and according to specifications.

Bae pledged to carry along the host communities in the contract execution, adding that community members would serve as casual workers.

Mr Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Project Manager of Diyokes, who is the Consultant for the project, pledged regular supervision to ensure quality work.

The Presidents-General of Omor and Umumbo communities, Chief Mike Nebeife, and Mr Anthony Nnamah, respectively, pledged their communities’ support, and gave assurance of safety of the contractor and the equipment.

Meanwhile, the contractor has mobilised to site in preparation for commencement of full operations in September.

