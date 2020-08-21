Alleged attempted homicide: Court remands herder

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Aug. 21, 2020 An Upper Area Court in Makurdi, on Friday, ordered that a herder, Nasiru Adamu, be remanded in a correctional centre, for allegedly shooting a clergy.

The police charged Adamu with criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault and attempted culpable homicide.

Magistrate Roe Iyorshe, who did not take the plea of Adamu, ordered that he be remanded in Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

Iyorshe, who ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecution, adjourned the case until Sep. 29 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecution, Insp. Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Orokam, Ogbadibo LG, to State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, through a letter AR:3100/BNS/OR/VOL.1/38, dated Aug. 5.

Shaagee said that the case was reported at the Orokam Divisional Police Station by one Rose Joseph of Iyiru, Orokam village in Ogbadibo LGA.

She said that Adamu, attacked the ”Jesus Christ Church for All Nations”, Iyiru village, beat church members and dragged Joseph out of the church to lead them to the pastor’s house.

The prosecution alleged that other armed gang members shot Pastor Jibrin Yakubu and inflicted injury on his head and left him in his pool of blood.

She said that the injured clergy was taken to the Benue Teaching Hospital Makurdi where he was still receiving treatment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 266 and 230 of the Penal Code law of Benue 2004.

