40,000 youths to benefit from IFAD/FGN/LIFE ND PROJECT in Ondo – Commissioner

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Aug, 20, 2020 The Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Adegboyega Adefarati, says about 40,000 youths from the state will benefit from IFAD/FGN/LIFE ND PROJECT for job creation.

Adefarati said this on Thursday while declaring open a consultative meeting with the project’s incubators in Akure.

Naija247news reports that International Fund for Agricultural Development – Federal Government (IFAD/FGN/LIFE) ND PROJECT, was being implemented in nine Niger Delta states.

NAN reports it was meant to enhance income, food security, job creation for rural youths and women through agriculture Enterprise on a sustainable basis.

According to him, the project will take many unemployed youths off the streets as it is one of the numerous interventions of the state government that will bring remarkable results.

“Over 40,000 youths in Ondo state will be engaged over a-six-year period under the IFAD/FGN/LIFE ND PROJECT in a strategic agricultural framework for job creation.

“The project is to be implemented in 100 communities across 10 Local Government Areas, while 100 facilitators are also to be selected as incubators to help drive the programme to a successful conclusion.

“Already 25 Agro-entrepreneurs have emerged as the first set of incubators after a rigorous selection process,” he said.

Adefarati said that the project would ensure that agriculture was sustainable and sustained the state’s economy.

He said the ministry would provided all the necessary support required with optimism to make the project a success.

Mr Ademola Olawale, state project coordinator, IFAD/FGN/LIFE ND PROJECT, said the youths to be engaged would be given stipends during the training and grants to start their agric-businesses.

One of the incubators, Mrs Folashade Oloye, said she had been training youths on poultry farming, adding that she was committed to ensuring the success of the project.

