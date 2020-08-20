WHO Europe head urges youth to ‘play their part’ in virus fight

Stockholm, Aug. 20, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) A recent increase in coronavirus cases among youth in Europe and worldwide is a reminder that “no one is invincible,” a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe said on Thursday.

Hans Kluge, head of the regional office of the Copenhagen-based agency said, “While young people are less likely to die than older people, they can still be very seriously affected.

“Youth like everyone have to play their part to limit the opportunity for the virus to spread.’’

Kluge noted suggested measures as include wearing a mask in situations when one will be interacting closely with other people.

“Avoiding crowds and large groups, preferably meeting outdoors and keeping a 1-metre distance when possible,.

“The general rise in virus cases in Europe was attributed to the easing social distancing measures and people “dropping their guard,” he said.

He cautioned that the “the risk of resurgence has never been far away,” and even if Europe has a decreasing proportion of global cases, the region continues to report about 26,000 new cases daily.

The WHO European region groups 53 countries.

They have registered about 3.9 million cases, corresponding to about 17 per cent of the global total.

Kluge, with the next seasonal influenza season approaching, stressed the importance that the elderly and risk groups get their influenza shots in time.

“To protect our hospitals and health workforce already having to cope with COVID-19 from being overwhelmed,’’ he stressed.

