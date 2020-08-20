WAEC candidates not affected by public holiday in Kano -official

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug 19, 2020 Kano State Government says the Thursday public holiday to mark the new Islamic year does not affect students writing the West African Examination (WAEC) in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru said this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Public Relationships Officer, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, on Wednesday in Kano.

According to him, the attention of parents whose wards are involved in writing the ongoing WAEC Examinations had been drawn to the reality that the Public Holiday does not affect the conduct of their examinations.

He further called on the students to go to their respective centres so as to continue with their normal examinations.

Kiru also urged the management of the schools selected as examinations centres to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, not only among the students but also among themselves.

The commissioner appealed to the parents to ensure close monitoring of their wards in compliance with the guidelines before leaving their houses.

