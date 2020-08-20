UK calls for constructive talks to ease tensions in Mali – Foreign Office

London, Aug. 20, 2020 The UK has for all parties in Mali to engage in constructive talks aimed at easing tensions and re-establishing a civilian government in the West African nation, following a military coup.

“I call on all parties to maintain calm, ensure full respect for human rights, and engage in constructive dialogue to ease tensions. All those detained during these tumultuous events must be released immediately”, UK’s minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement published late on Wednesday.

After recalling that the UK, along with its partners on the UN Security Council has already made clear their opposition to the removal of Mali’s elected government, Duddridge stressed that “only a democratically elected government can meet the needs and aspirations of the Malian people, including by delivering progress on the Mali peace process”.

“We must focus our attention on re-establishing a civilian government in Mali as soon as possible”, the official from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office added.

The minister also vows UK government’s support to the efforts being made by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, and the United Nations to encourage a resolution to the crisis.

A group of Malian rebel military personnel initiated on Tuesday an uprising at the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako, demanding political reforms and fair elections.

The rebel military kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and dissolution of parliament.

