U.S. announces additional $204m humanitarian aid to Iraqi

By Harrison Arubu

New York, Aug. 19, 2020 The United States, says it is providing an additional 204 million dollars (N77 billion) in humanitarian assistance to the people of Iraq.

Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo said this in a statement after a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in Washington on Wednesday.

Pompeo said the funding included nearly 133 million dollars (N50 billion) from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

The balance of 71 million dollars (N27 billion) he stated, was contributed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to him, the beneficiaries include Iraqi refugees in the region and generous communities hosting them.

“This assistance will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services across Iraq.

“It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities,” he said.

The meeting between the two officials held on the sidelines of an official visit by Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to Washington.

Reports say the discussion centred on security, economic and political ties between the U.S. and Iraq, as well as regional dynamics.

Pompeo said: “This funding brings the total for the U.S. humanitarian response for Iraq to more than 706 million dollars (N268 billion) since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019.

“In addition, the U.S. has provided 49.5 million dollars (N18 billion) in COVID assistance in Iraq and more than 22.7 million dollars (N8.6 billion) to date to assist over 244,000 Syrian refugees in Iraq,” he said

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...