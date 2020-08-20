Reintegration: NLC merges with ULC in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug. 20, 2020 The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday reintegrated the United Labour Congress (ULC) along with 12 other affiliated unions under its umbrella in Kano State.

It will be recalled that leadership tussel during the 10th NLC Congresses in 2015, resulted to rift among its members and eventual formation of another faction.

Mr Kabir Minjibir, NLC Chairman in Kano State, announced the development at a meeting in Kano.

Minjibir said that the union had made concerted efforts to resolve the impasse since 2015, to facilitate successful reintegration of the ULC into it’s fold.

“The leadership of NLC and ULC kept the glow of peaceful relations towards resolving their misunderstanding as th leadership’s resorted to direct discussions aimed at ending the rift.

“This is committed to the bond of brotherhood and solidarity, which the labour movement all over the world is known for.

“The outcome of this quiet but sustained efforts at making peace is the fruit of the reconciliation that we are celebrating.

“It is to the credit of the leadership of the NLC and ULC that the bond of solidarity was never broken even at the height of misunderstanding.”

Minjibir said that the NLC and ULC work in close collaboration to defend the workers in the country as demonstrated during the negotiations for the new National Minimum Wage.

He noted that the NLC would had 43 labour unions to it’s fold sequel to the reintegration of the leadership and structure of the ULC.

The Chairman added that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the unions, captured rudiments of the reintegration to the satisfaction of the two parties.

He said:“Fellow workers, the NLC has emerged from this crisis stronger. We have gained more affiliate unions to our movement, we have gained more experience, and built more bridges.

“Going forward from this platform of unity, we are more ready now than ever before to confront and overcome the myriad of challenges facing Nigerian workers, economic, social and political.”

Also speaking, the former Chairman of the ULC, Ado Ririwai described the reconciliation as “ welcome development,” adding that it would strengthen the union towards improving the welfare of workers in the state.

