Red Cross promises cash transfers to 300 vulnerable households in Taraba

By Martins Abochol

Jalingo, Aug. 20, 2020 Mr Martins Manja, Secretary, Taraba Office, Nigerian Red Cross Society, has said that the society will soon start cash transfers to 300 vulnerable households in the state.

Manja told newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to him, Takum, Gassol and Jalingo Local Government Areas of the state had already been selected for the programme.

“This project is to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state while the amount to be paid will be determined after a market survey on the cost of commodities.

He said the Red Cross was changing from donating food items to vulnerable households to giving of cash, saying, “this will reduce the cost of transportation, it will impact better on the beneficiaries.”

The secretary further said that 20 volunteers from the three local government areas were already undergoing training on risk communication and community engagement to prevent COVID-19.

“They will sensitise the local communities to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus, the number was reduced because of limited funds, we are therefore calling on relevant stakeholders to support the organisation,” he said.

Some of the volunteers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the training as enriching and timely.

One of them, Mrs Halima Yakubu, said it was necessary for everybody to support the fight against COVID-19 in the interest of their health.

“It has been an enriching training, we shall pass on the knowledge garnered to others so that more persons can play role in tackling Coronavirus,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Allah-Sarki commended the Red Cross for the initiative, saying that such gesture was a testimony of its commitment to the people’s health.

“We are happy with them; we urge them to keep supporting the ordinary people; assistance to the ordinary people is important to the society,” he said.(

